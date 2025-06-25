Incredible Rally for Quakes, But Giants Prevail

June 25, 2025 - California League (CalL)

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants rallied for three in the bottom of the ninth inning, outlasting the Quakes for an 11-10 win to open a six-game series on Tuesday night at Excite Ballpark.

Tuesday's game was undisputedly the wildest of the year, as the Quakes trailed 7-0 and didn't record a hit until the seventh inning.

Trailing 7-0 in the eighth, Rancho saw eight straight hitters reach, all of which scored, giving them an 8-7 lead. Niko Perez doubled home three, then scored the tying run on an Elijah Hainline single. Hainline then scored on an Eduardo Quintero, giving Rancho their first lead at 8-7.

The Giants wasted little time in rallying, tying the game at 8-8 against Connor Godwin in the last of the eighth.

In the ninth, Rancho got another huge hit from Niko Perez, as his infield single produced a run and caused an error which plated another run against eventual winner Cole Hillier (3-4).

In the bottom of the ninth, Ryan Brown (1-2) struggled with his command, issuing a total of four walks. With two outs and the score 10-9, Myles Caba was summoned into the contest to face the league's leading hitter, Carlos Gutierrez. Caba jumped ahead, but on the 1-2 pitch, Gutierrez fisted one into shallow left field to score two, ending the game.

The Quakes (2-2, 43-27) will send left-hander Sterling Patick (1-2) to the mound on Wednesday at 1pm. The Giants will go with Niko Mazza (1-1).

