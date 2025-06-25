Grizzlies Pull Away Late to Top Ports in Game One

FRESNO, Calif. - A promising start for the Ports turned into a disastrous finish in a 10-1 loss for Stockton in game one of the six-game series against the Grizzlies in Fresno.

Pedro Pineda's team-leading ninth home run of the season got the Ports out to a 1-0 lead in the fourth, on a ball Pineda pummeled 395 feet over the bleachers in left field.

Ryan Magdic was on his way to another strong, five-inning outing when a couple of runs came across against him in the fifth on a two-RBI single by Robert Calaz to put Fresno ahead 2-1.

Bryan Restituyo got a pop up to end the fifth but allowed three runs in the sixth inning on a walk and three hits, capped by a two-RBI single from Kelvin Hidalgo for a 5-1 Grizzlies advantage.

The pattern continued as Felix Castro finished the sixth but allowed a pair of runs in the seventh on a pair of doubles and an error to put Fresno up 7-1. An RBI single and a two-run home run for Derek Bernard wrapped up the scoring for the Grizzlies 10-1 lead.

The Ports only stranded five runners in the game, but were out hit 14-5, committed three errors, and hit into three double plays.

UP NEXT: It will be another 6:50 first pitch for game two on Wednesday night, with Nathan Dettemer (2-2, 4.31) returning to the mound for the Stockon against hard-throwing Angel Jimenez who will make his debut for Fresno after being called up from the ACL.

