Offense Breaks out Behind Catlett

June 25, 2025 - California League (CalL)

While it was a pitcher's duel in the first half, the Fresno Grizzlies (32-38, 3-1) poured on the offense in the back half of a 10-1 route of the Stockton Ports (33-37, 1-3) Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

The offensive outburst backed starter Everett Catlett who tossed seven strong innings, to match his season-high, while striking out 7.

Catlett surrendered a solo homer in the fourth but locked in the rest of the way. Catlett tight-roped through the first three innings using a double-play and a runner caught stealing by catcher Alan Espinal.

After the homer in the fourth, Catlett induced another double play to stall any action for the Ports.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies offense was stuck in neutral for the first four innings against Ryan Magdic before developing threats in the fourth and fifth.

After a two-out rally in the fourth, fizzled out with runners on the corners, Tommy Hopfe sparked a rally with a walk after the first out in the fifth.

Kelvin Hidalgo lobbed a single into right center pushing Hopfe to third. After Hidalgo stole second, Robert Calaz laced a line drive through the box, bringing in both runners to give the Grizzlies the lead.

Magdic didn't make it out of the fifth and then the Grizzlies jumped on the Stockton bullpen.

Derek Bernard reached on a fielder's choice and moved to second on a failed pickoff. With two outs and a runner on second in the sixth, Yeiker Reyes singled and Tommy Hopfe drove in Bernard with a single.

Hidalgo blasted a two-run single off the wall in left field to push across two more runs.

Catlett finished his outing after the 7th, working up to 99 pitches.

The Grizzlies piled on two more runs in the 7th after Kevin Fitzer's leadoff double, he came into score when Alan Espinal bounced a ball into left field. Espinal later scored on Hopfe's RBI double down the left field line.

Fitzer helped spark a three-run inning in the 8th as well, singled home Blake Wright.

Bernard then crushed a two-run homer over the center-field wall to stretch the lead to 10-1.

After Felix Ramires tossed a scoreless inning by striking out the side in the 8th, Luke Thelen pitched a scoreless ninth to finish off the win.

Five different Grizzlies finished with two-hit games while Fitzer led the way with a 4-4 night plus a walk and one RBI.

Hopfe, Hidalgo, Calaz and Bernard each had two-hit, 2 RBI games.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night when the Grizzlies and the Ports will hit the field at Chukchansi Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:50 pm.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/watch.







