Grizzlies Kick off Second Half with Emo Night, Community Outreach, and Bubble Extravaganza

June 23, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies open their second half home schedule at Chukchansi Park against the Stockton Ports from Tuesday, June 24 through Sunday, June 29. This action-packed homestand features a variety of unique promotions, from a nostalgic Emo Night to a night highlighting community spirit and the debut of a bubbly fan favorite.

Series Highlights:

Friday, June 27 - Emo Night & Friday Night Fireworks presented by Hotel Piccadilly

Dive into your feels during Emo Night at Chukchansi Park, featuring an evening of emo music hits and thematic elements embracing this iconic subculture. Stick around after the game for another dazzling Friday Night Fireworks display, lighting up the Fresno sky, presented by Hotel Piccadilly.

Saturday, June 28 - Diversity and Inclusion Night, plus Community Outreach Night presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

Celebrate the fact that everybody is welcome at Chukchansi Park! Learn about different organizations in our community at the dozens of informational booths on the concourse showcasing local groups that positively impact Fresno and the surrounding areas.

Sunday, June 29 - Bubble Night

Chukchansi Park transforms into a bubble paradise with an abundance of bubble-themed entertainment and interactive experiences. The first kids in attendance will receive a bubble giveaway, and families can participate in numerous bubble-filled activities throughout the evening.

Tickets for this homestand and all remaining 2025 Fresno Grizzlies home games are available at FresnoGrizzlies.com or at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office. For season ticket inquiries, please call 559-320-HITS (4487).







