Grizzlies Slug Way to Win, Closing out 1st Half

June 20, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







From the first pitch of the game, the Fresno Grizzlies (29-37) pounced on the Visalia Rawhide (35-31) and backed starting pitcher Jackson Cox's scoreless outing on their way to a 16-6 victory to close out the first half Thursday night at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia.

After two Grizzlies hit their first professional homers last night, Fresno had two more players hit their first homers of the season and walloped three round trippers Thursday night as they picked up their most lopsided victory of the season series with the Rawhide.

The Grizzlies wasted no time against Adonys Perez as Tommy Hopfe singled on the first pitch of the game. Kelvin Hidalgo, Robert Calaz and Blake Wright, all backed him up with singles to make it 1-0 within the first four batters of the game. Derek Bernard reached on an RBI fielder's choice and Kevin Fitzer delivered a sacrifice fly.

Felix Tena ripped a single to continue the inning before Alan Espinal hit a soft grounder to short that was thrown above the first baseman, bringing him Bernard to give the Grizzlies a four-run first.

The Grizzlies added to the lead in the third when Bernard cracked his first homer in Single A with a high line drive that soared over the left field fence.

Fresno added another run in the inning when Tena singled over the shortstop and stole second before an error at third base advanced him and Nolan Clifford singled him in.

The Grizzlies added two more in the fourth after a one-out walk to Calaz. Wright hammered a high line-drive over the left field wall, stretching the Grizzlies lead to 8-0.

Visalia threatened throughout but a leadoff single in the bottom of the fifth was erased on a slick pick off the bat of Yerald Nin by Kevin Fitzer at first. Fitzer stepped on first and threw to Nolan Clifford covering second, who tagged out Juan Corniel for the double play.

The Grizzlies added three runs when Calaz hit a pop up in the 7th with two outs to shallow center that dropped and cleared the bases.

The 11-0 lead was quickly cut in the bottom of the 7th as Visalia hit three home runs and scored six runs in the inning.

Felix Ramires calmed things down for the final two innings out of the Grizzlies bullpen but Fresno tacked on more cushion in between his innings, hanging a five-spot against position player Modeifi Marte in the ninth. Four of the first five batters reached in the inning before Felix Tena swatted a three-run homer off the scoreboard, resetting the lead to double digits.

Eight of the nine starters for the Grizzlies tallied at least one hit and everybody scored at least once.

Calaz, Wright, Tena, and Clifford all had three hit games. Wright, Tena, and Benard all drove in three runs each.

Justin Loer worked 2.1 innings for his second victory of the season as the Grizzlies earned their second win at Valley Strong Ballpark this season to close out the half.

Friday night will start the second half, and the Grizzlies will turn to Bryan Mena against Visalia's Junior Sanchez. First pitch is set for 6:30pm at Valley Strong Ballpark.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/watch.







