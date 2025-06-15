Perez Blasts Homer to Lift Grizzlies

June 15, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Andy Perez delivered a two-run homer in the bottom of the 7th and the Fresno Grizzlies (28-34) shut down the Modesto Nuts (36-26) after the first, holding on to a 4-3 win Saturday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Bryan Mena surrendered a pair of hits in the first two innings with Felnin Celestin driving in a run and then scoring on Ricardo Cova's two-run homer.

The Grizzlies pushed one across in the bottom of the inning as Andy Perez walked before Tommy Hopfe muscled a double down the left field line. Blake Wright brought in the first run for Fresno with a deep sacrifice fly to right field.

Mena settled in the second inning, erasing a leadoff single by inducing a double play before punching out Connor Dykstra to end the frame.

The score remained 3-1 into the bottom of fourth when Robert Calaz singled to start the inning. Derek Bernard replaced him at first after a fielder's choice and then stole second. Kevin Fitzer singled but Bernard couldn't advance on a ball snagged by the shortstop Celestin.

Yeiker Reyes lashed a single out to left that scored Bernard and pulled the Grizzlies within one.

Mena locked in and kept Modesto without another run into the top of the 7th when he retired the first batter of the inning before Yanzel Correa came on in relief.

Correa ended the inning without allowing a run and the Grizzlies responded in the bottom of the inning.

Modesto starter Christian Little allowed two runs over six innings and gave way to the bullpen.

Lefty Justin Sanchez retired the first two Grizzlies before Kelvin Hidalgo drew a walk.

Perez, a left-handed hitter, smashed a two-strike pitch over the wall in front of the manual scoreboard to push the Grizzlies in front.

Brady Hill and Tyler Hampu each tossed scoreless innings to seal the win and secure the series split.

The late homer lifted Mena off the hook as the righty finished 6.1 with 7 strikeouts and gave up just 2 hits and a walk after the first inning.

The Grizzlies utilized their six hits to the max and delivered a 3-7 night with runners in scoring position.

The series concludes on Sunday with a rematch of Tuesday's pitchers, Fisher Jameson will make his second start of the week for the Grizzlies. Harold Melenge, who came on in relief Tuesday, is slated to make the start for Modesto.

First pitch is scheduled at 5:05pm at Chukchansi Park.

Sunday is the first evening start time to end the series with the return of Pre-Game Catch on Father's Day.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/watch.







California League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.