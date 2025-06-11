5-Run Third Tilts Opener Away from Grizzlies

June 11, 2025 - California League (CalL)

A five-run third inning tilted the game away from the Fresno Grizzlies (25-33) as they lost 10-2 to the Modesto Nuts (35-23) in the series opener Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

The Grizzlies responded to an opening salvo from the Nuts, but a string of errors allowed Modesto to regain the lead and never look back.

Modesto scored just two batters into the game on an unearned run.

The Grizzlies responded immediately in the bottom of the first as Kelvin Hidalgo tripled off the top of the wall in right field and Tommy Hopfe lifted a sacrifice fly to center to tie the game.

Jacob Hinderleider lined a homer over the angled wall in right field for his first professional homer and put the Grizzlies up 2-1 after one inning.

But Modesto responded with the first three baserunners reaching in the third, which quickly turned into a five-run inning for the Nuts.

The Grizzlies couldn't add anymore against Modesto starter Aiden Butler, who went three innings.

Fisher Jameson worked out of a jam in the fourth as Modesto threatened to add more with the bases loaded and one out, but ultimately a fly out to left and a pop out to first kept the score at 6-2 in favor of the Nuts.

Harold Melenge backed up Butler for Modesto, with three scoreless innings, scattering three baserunners.

By the time Melenge was out of the game, Modesto added an unearned run against Justin Loer, who matched Melenge's three innings while navigating around five baserunners. Loer only allowed the one unearned run.

Modesto opened with two unearned runs against Felix Ramires and tacked on a final run against Tyler Hampu in the ninth.

After struggling to convert with runners in scoring position last week, the Grizzlies just didn't have as many scoring chances outside of the first inning on Tuesday. Hinderleider, Robert Calaz and Yeiker Reyes all had multi-hit games, but Fresno stranded seven runners on base and were 0-5 with runners in scoring position.

The pitching staff withstood four errors behind them with half of the ten runs being unearned.

Modesto's win, coupled with San Jose's loss at Stockton on Tuesday, pulls Modesto within a game of 1st place with 8 games remaining in the first half.

The Grizzlies will look to bounce back by turning to 20-year-old Marcos Herrera Wednesday night against Modesto's 19-year-old Ryan Sloan in an intriguing matchup of young, exciting right-handers. First pitch is scheduled at 6:50pm Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park.

It's a week full of great promotions as the Grizzlies will take the field as the Malmo Oat Milkers on Thursday, with another 1v1 Food Truck Throwdown. Friday the Grizzlies will be the tribute to the Fresno Tigers, Saturday is Grizzcon with a special appearance by Kate Flannery from "The Office" and Sunday is the first night game with the return of Pre-Game Catch on Father's Day.

