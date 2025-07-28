Grizzlies Can't Hold Late Lead, Drop Series Finale at John Thurman Field

The Fresno Grizzlies (47-49, 18-12) stormed in front late before ultimately succumbing to a late rally, dropping a 5-4 heartbreaker to the Modesto Nuts (53-43, 15-15) in Sunday's series finale, and their final game ever, at John Thurman Field in Modesto.

Modesto struck first, plating two runs in the second on a two-out single by Austin St. Laurent.

Fresno starter Fisher Jameson settled in after the rough inning, striking out four over four frames and keeping the Grizzlies within striking distance.

The Grizzlies' offense was held in check by Modesto starter Aiden Butler, who scattered four hits and struck out five over six shutout innings. Fresno managed just a pair of singles and a walk through the first six frames and trailed 2-0 entering the seventh.

Fresno finally broke through in the seventh, capitalizing on a throwing error and a string of timely hits.

Robert Calaz singled, Derek Bernard placed a strong bunt up the first base line that Modesto couldn't handle, and Kevin Fitzer put down a bunt that led to another Modesto miscue, plating Calaz.

Roynier Hernandez lifted a sacrifice fly to left to score Bernard.

Jimmy Obertop delivered the big blow with a two-run homer to left-center,a 423 foot blast that pushed the Grizzlies in front 4-2.

Modesto answered immediately in the bottom of the seventh. After two walks and a single loaded the bases, Dervy Ventura came through with a two-out, two-run single to center, tying the game at 4-4.

In the eighth, Ryan Picollo regained Modesto's lead with a solo home run to left-center, his seventh of the season.

Fresno put the tying run on base in the ninth, as Jimmy Obertop singled with nobody out. But the Grizzlies couldn't grab their fifth win of the week and left the tying runner on base.

Obertop led the Fresno offense with two hits, including his second home run of the year and two RBIs. Fitzer finished 2-for-3 with a run scored, while Bernard doubled and crossed the plate during the seventh-inning rally.

Despite the loss, the Grizzlies finished the road trip with a series win and winners of six games in the nine-game road trip.

The Grizzlies return home on Tuesday to play the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes for the first time this season, beginning a six-game series at Chukchansi Park.

