Team Name Reveal September 18th at Ontario Town Square

July 28, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Ontario News Release







Join us September 18 at Ontario Town Square as we reveal our team name and celebrate in a big way!

Save the Date: Thursday, September 18th at 5:30pm

Mark your calendars, Ontario! We've got your plans for September 18th.

Join us at Ontario Town Square (224 N Euclid Ave) on Thursday, September 18th at 5:30 PM as we celebrate the official launch of the Ontario Baseball Club. We'll be unveiling our team name, logo, and mascot and throwing one unforgettable party to kick it all off.

Admission is FREE, so bring your family, friends, and fellow baseball fans!

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, September 18th

Location: Ontario Town Square: 224 N Euclid Ave

Time: 5:30 PM

Admission: FREE - All are welcome!

We can't wait to see you there!







California League Stories from July 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.