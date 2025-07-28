Grizzlies Return Home with in My Grizzlies Era Celebration and Joe Torre Safe at Home Night

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies return to Chukchansi Park for an exciting series against the Los Angeles Dodgers affiliated Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, from Tuesday, July 29 through Sunday, August 3. With only 18 regular season home games remaining, fans won't want to miss these exclusive theme nights and celebrations!

Series Highlights:

Friday, August 1 - In My Grizzlies Era Night & Friday Night Fireworks

Celebrate your favorite pop-inspired moments at Chukchansi Park during In My Grizzlies Era Night. Enjoy themed music, friendship bracelet-making stations, fun photo ops, and more throughout the ballpark. The evening concludes with a spectacular Friday Night Fireworks show lighting up the downtown skyline.

Saturday, August 2 - Joe Torre Safe at Home Night, in partnership with Marjaree Mason Center

Join the Grizzlies and the Marjaree Mason Center as we host Joe Torre Safe at Home Night, dedicated to raising awareness about domestic violence and promoting safe, healthy homes. The evening will feature information and resources from community partners committed to supporting survivors and preventing domestic abuse.

Tickets for this homestand and all remaining 2025 Fresno Grizzlies home games are available at FresnoGrizzlies.com or at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office and start at just $8. Fans can also take advantage of the Grizzlies' Summer 4-Pack available at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Offers. This package features 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas, and 4 bags of chips for less than $15 per person, providing unbeatable value for a night at the ballpark.







