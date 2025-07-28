Rawhide Return Home for Back to School Series

July 28, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide return home starting Tuesday July 29 for a six game series against the Modesto Nuts as part of the Back to School Series at Valley Strong Ballpark presented by Golden Valley Painting.

The week's highlights include Bombshell Night on Tuesday and an Oaks Jersey Giveaway on Friday. Saturday is a big day with a Jake Haener Bobblehead Giveaway, Kids "Design a Jersey" Auction (with proceeds benefiting Las Madrinas Guild and Valley Children's Healthcare), plus a post-game fireworks show.

The first 200 kids through the gates on Friday and Saturday and the first 100 kids on Sunday will receive a free backpack courtesy of Golden Valley Painting. In addition, all kids 15 and younger can receive a free ticket to any Rawhide game in August courtesy of Valley Children's Healthcare by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health.

Tickets for the week and all upcoming Rawhide games can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health from 10 AM - 4 PM on weekdays and on game days starting at 10 AM on weekdays and Noon on weekends.

Bombshell Night starts off the week on Tuesday. Whether fans are single, taken, or just coming for the vibes the night will celebrate Love Island USA. Fans can purchase a $10 ticket to the Budweiser Red Zone that includes a drink voucher. The special ticket deal will be exclusively for purchase at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health.

Tuesday is also a TWO's-Day with Modelo & Pacifico draft or tall cans for $7.25 and $2 tickets to the 4Creeks Pasture.

A Winning Wednesday offers $7.25 select whiskey and wine products along with ballpark bingo. Rawhide Rustlers Senior Club memberships are also still available to receive a ticket to every Wednesday game the rest of the season.

Oaks Thursday means any fan wearing Visalia Oaks gear can receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture as the Rawhide take the field as the Oaks. Plus the Party Works Dress Up Theme is Elementary School Night. Any fan wearing garb from their favorite Elementary School can visit the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health to claim their free ticket on gameday. Plus any fans donating school supplies can also receive a free ticket.

Every Thursday at Valley Strong Ballpark features $5.59 drinks until first pitch and sponsored drinks for $5.59 during the game, courtesy of Michelob Ultra, Estrella Jalisco, Coors Light and Pacifico.

Friday is another historical Visalia baseball jersey giveaway. This week the first 350 fans will receive a 2008 Visalia Oaks jersey courtesy of the Law Offices of Danny Prado. Visalia played as the Oaks from 1977 to 1992 and again from 1995 to 2008.

The Oaks sported green and white uniforms from 1995 to 2008 playing as an affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, Oakland A's, Colorado Rockies, Tampa Bay Rays and becoming the Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate in 2007. Notable future big leaguers on the Oaks included infielder Reid Brignac who was named California League MVP in 2006 as a Rays affiliate and pitcher Max Scherzer and outfielder Justin Upton on the 2007 D-backs affiliate team.

In addition, on Friday all veterans can receive a free ticket to the game courtesy of the Allen Law Firm by showing their ID at the Rawhide Ticket Office.

Fans can also take advantage of a 4 for $44 Friday sponsored by Valley Pacific Petroleum & Chevron. Fans will receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four fountain sodas for $44 by showing a Chevron credit card or a 4 for $44 Voucher, which can be picked up at participating Chevron locations.

Saturday the first 500 fans will receive a Jake Haener Bobblehead courtesy of Valley Children's Healthcare. Haener led Fresno State football to back to back 10 win seasons as quarterback in 2021 and 2022 and now plays for the New Orleans Saints. After the game fans will enjoy a postgame fireworks spectacular.

The Rawhide will take the field in Valley Children's Healthcare jerseys designed by a local student. The game worn jerseys will be available for auction during the game benefiting Las Madrinas Guild.

A Stars and Stripes Saturday also means fans can enjoy two cans of Budweiser, Bud Light or Michelob Ultra for the patriotic price of $17.76 on Saturday. All military members with identification can receive a game ticket and a $5 concession voucher for just $10 every Saturday at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The series concludes with a Sunday Funday presented by Valley Children's Healthcare and Spirit Radio at 2 PM. Children can take advantage of discounted $8.50 Kids' Meals.

Tuesday through Saturday games are scheduled for a 6:30 PM first pitch. Gates open for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and for all fans at 5:30 PM. A Sunday 2 PM first pitch has gates open for season ticket holders at 12:45 PM and for all fans at 1 PM.







California League Stories from July 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.