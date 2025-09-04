Visalia's Singles Barrage Overwhelms Stockton

Stockton, CA - The Visalia Rawhide amassed 14 singles and 15 total hits tying a season high to defeat the Stockton Ports 8-5 on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Visalia (63-65, 28-34) scored in four different frames and never trailed against Stockton (55-79, 23-49) to even the series at two games apiece.

The Rawhide scored over four different frames. Carlos Virahonda led the Rawhide with three hits.

Logan Mercado pitched 4.1 shutout innings in relief with six strikeouts- tying a Rawhide career high.

Visalia scored three runs in the first inning. Yerald Nin led off the game with a basehit and scored the first run on a double play. Alexander Benua hit an RBI single and a third run scored on a bases loaded walk.

Stockton tied the game at three in the second frame before Diosfran Cabeza gave the Rawhide the lead back with an RBI single in the third inning.

The Rawhide added another two runs in the fifth. The inning started with three straight singles from Abdias De La Cruz, Wallace Clark and Nin. A run scored on a double play and Virahonda plated a second score on an RBI single.

In the eighth Ivan Luciano notched his first hit with Visalia. He scored on a wild pitch and Wallace Clark would later deliver an RBI single to cap the Rawhide scoring for the night.

Sawyer Hawks worked a perfect inning from the bullpen and Alexis Liebano closed out the game with 1.1 innings pitched to earn his first save this season with Visalia.

Clark totaled his first pro multi-hit performance on a two hit night. Jose Alpuria, Nin and Cabeza joined him with two hits.

Visalia and Stockton continue the series on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark with a 7:05 PM first pitch. Fans can tune in to a free radio broadcast all series long via the Rawhide's website.

The Rawhide will open the 2026 season at Valley Strong Ballpark on Friday April 3rd against the Fresno Grizzlies. More information on ticket plans and the 2026 season will be made available on the Rawhide's website and social media platforms throughout the offseason.







