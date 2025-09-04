Grizzlies Hang on Wednesday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies scored three times in the ninth and then survived a two-run Rancho rally in the bottom of the inning for a 7-6 win over the Quakes on Wednesday night at LoanMart Field, their second straight in the series.

After Nico Perez homered to tie the game at 4-4 in the eighth, Rancho allowed the Grizzlies to take a 7-4 lead, thanks in part to a Tanner Thach two-run single.

Trailing by three, the Quakes got busy with one out, as three straight Quakes reached with a hit. Emil Morales doubled home Landyn Vidourek, then scored on a Ching-Hsien Ko RBI single, making it 7-6. After an error moved Ko to second base, Chase Harlan grounded to short for the second out. Perez followed with an infield single, then stole second to put runners in scoring position with two outs. Fresno's Wilmis Paulino got the final out though, coaxing Mairo Martinus into a grounder to second for his first save of the year.

Morales finished with three hits and an RBI, while Perez had two hits and two RBIs, including his third homer of the year.

Rancho reliever Jose Cabrera (0-1) took the loss, while Fresno's Fisher Jameson (6-4) got the win.

The Quakes (28-34, 69-59) will send Brady Smith (0-0) to the mound on Thursday, while Fresno will counter with Jackson Cox (3-6). Thursday will be another Thirsty Thursday, with drink specials throughout the night, like $3 Pepsi products and $5 domestic drafts. Game time is 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







