Brito, Thach Power Grizzlies to 2nd Straight Win

Published on September 4, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Roldy Brito and Tanner Thach capped a back-and-forth contest with clutch hits as the Fresno Grizzlies (67-61, 38-24) edged the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (69-59,28-34), 7-6, Wednesday night at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga.

Brito demolished his first Fresno homer and the Grizzlies rallied with three runs, including a two-run single by Thach, in the ninth to erase a late deficit and secure their second straight win in dramatic fashion.

Rancho Cucamonga jumped out to a quick lead in the first, taking advantage of three walks and a pair of singles to plate three runs.

Emil Morales and Ching-Hsien Ko each reached, and Chase Harlan drew a bases-loaded walk to open the scoring. Niko Perez added a sacrifice fly and Oswaldo Osorio singled home Ko for a 3-0 Quakes advantage.

Fresno answered in the second, with Thach singling and coming around to score on Kevin Fitzer's RBI single.

Jacob Humphrey followed with a run-scoring single of his own, bringing home Fitzer and cutting the deficit to 3-2.

Fresno's Marcos Herrera gutted through the first inning and tossed over 50 pitches after two before pushing into the fifth inning.

Rancho's Jakob Wright tossed just two innings but struck out all six batters that he recorded outs on before giving way to Jesus Tillero.

The Grizzlies threatened in the fourth but saw a runner caught stealing and couldn't push across another run.

The Quakes loaded the bases in the fifth but Fresno reliever Bryan Mena induced a double play to escape unscathed.

Fresno kept the game close as the bullpens took over, with Fisher Jameson keeping Rancho Cucamonga off the board in the late innings.

Momentum swung in the seventh when Fresno broke through.

Juan Castillo singled and Jacob Humphrey reached on a fielder's choice.

Roldy Brito then launched his first home run with the Grizzlies, a two-run shot that traveled 434 feet to right while exiting the bat at 109 mph, giving the Grizzlies a 4-3 lead.

Rancho Cucamonga responded in the eighth, as Niko Perez homered to left-center to tie the game at 4-4.

The Grizzlies refused to fold. Juan Castillo was hit by a pitch to start the ninth and Humphrey walked. Derek Bernard pinch-ran and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt.

After an intentional walk to Ethan Holliday, Kelvin Hidalgo walked to force in a run.

Thach then delivered the big blow, singling to right to score Humphrey and Holliday, putting Fresno up 7-4.

Rancho Cucamonga made it interesting in the bottom half, scoring twice and putting the tying run in scoring position.

But Wilmis Paulino coaxed a groundout to end the game and preserve the victory, earning his first save with the Grizzlies.

Fresno finished with nine hits, highlighted by Brito's first home run and two RBI, Thach's two-hit, two-RBI night, and multi-hit efforts from Juan Castillo and Kevin Fitzer.

Jacob Humphrey added his first professional RBI and scored twice, while Jameson earned the win in relief and Paulino picked up the save.

The series rolls on in Rancho Cucamonga Thursday night with the Grizzlies turning to Jackson Cox while the Quakes will see right hander Brady Smith make the start.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30pm at LoanMart Field.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







