Storm Return Favor with Blowout Win to Take Series

July 28, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports (41-55, 9-21) dropped the series finale 9-1 to Lake Elsinore (45-51, 16-14) leading to a 4-2 series win for the Storm.

Stockton scored in the first after C.J. Pittaro reached on a dropped third strike, and then Cameron Leary singled to left field to make it 1-0 for the Ports.

The Storm answered in the top of the second with a B.Y. Choi singled and Chase Valentine scored.

Walks would harm the Stockton pitching staff, leading to three runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth. Kale Fountain hit his first home run in single-A, and a bases-loaded walk made it 9-1.

Abraham Parra was strong in his start for the Storm, picking up the win and pitching six innings allowing one earned run and two hits with five strikeouts. The bullpen for the Storm kept up the good work, Braian Salazar threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Kleiber Olmedo finished the game by striking out the side, completing the 9-1 win.

Riley Huge entered in the eighth and struck out five consecutive batters on the Ports' side to end the game on a positive pitching note for Stockton.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Cameron Leary extended his on-base streak to 30 games, breaking the tie for third longest of the season in the California League. He also extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

Riley Huge stayed hot on the mound, now up to 26 strikeouts and seven walks in his last 18 innings pitched.

UP NEXT: Tuesday's game is scheduled for a 6:30 PM first pitch to start a six-game series in San Jose.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from July 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.