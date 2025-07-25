Ports Drop Pitcher's Duel, 1-0, to Storm

July 25, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - A pitcher's duel went to Lake Elsinore on Friday night in a 1-0 loss for the Ports to give the Storm a 3-1 lead in the six-game series.

Ports starter Cole Miller was solid in four innings as he makes his way back from missing all last season due to Tommy John surgery. The fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft threw four shutout innings and allowed just one hit and one walk to three strikeouts on 51 pitches.

Storm starter Maikel Miralles was just as impenetrable for the Ports offense, as he went six innings for the first time in his career, shutting out Stockton on two hits and two walks with three punchouts of his own.

Lake Elsinore (44-50, 15-13) broke the scoreless stalemate in the in the sixth off reliever Jose Dicochea, who ended up being saddled with a tough-luck loss. After a 1-2-3 fifth, Dicochea issued a one-out walk followed by a pair of singles that plated the lone run scored in the game, with Victor Figueroa driving in the run for a 1-0 Storm lead.

The Ports (40-54, 8-20) managed just three hits in the game and had a runner in scoring position only two times in the contest. Cameron Leary had a base hit in the sixth to extend his on-base streak to 28 games and his hit streak to nine straight. He'd get to second on a ground out but would be stuck there.

The home team's best threat came in the bottom of the ninth with two outs when Pedro Pineda singled through the right side and C.J. Pittaro drew a full-count walk. But reliever Johan Moreno got Carlos Franco to fly out to right to end the ballgame and record his first save of the season. The 1-0 loss was the seventh time the Ports have been shutout in 2025.

UP NEXT: Saturday's game is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch, with RHP Bryan Balzer (1-3, 7.31) on the mound for Lake Elsinore versus Stockton's RHP Sam Stuhr (3-4, 6.53). It will be a fireworks night at Banner Island Ballpark, and the first 2,000 fans will receive and Aaron Judge sailor uniform bobblehead presented By the All Rise Foundation.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.







California League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.