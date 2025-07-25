Walks Plague Grizzlies, Five-Game Win Streak Snapped in Modesto

A close contest unraveled late for the Fresno Grizzlies (46-48, 17-11 second half) as the Modesto Nuts (52-42, 14-14) used a five-run eighth inning to hand Fresno a 10-3 defeat Friday night at John Thurman Field in Modesto.

The Grizzlies saw their five-game winning streak snapped as the Nuts erupted for eight runs over the final four innings, capitalizing on 11 walks by Fresno pitching.

Fresno jumped ahead in the second, taking advantage of a walk and a single from Jimmy Obertop. Kevin Fitzer stole third and scored on a Modesto throwing error, giving the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead.

Angel Jimenez kept the Nuts off the board through four innings, working around a handful of baserunners with timely strikeouts and ground balls.

Modesto broke through in the bottom of the fifth, using a triple and a balk to plate two runs and tie the game. After Jimenez exited, Felix Ramires entered in relief and was greeted by a barrage of Modesto baserunners.

The Grizzlies regained their lead in the sixth. Kelvin Hidalgo worked a walk, Roynier Hernandez singled, and Robert Calaz drove in Hidalgo with a line drive to right. Obertop reached on a fielder's choice, scoring Hernandez as Fresno went up 3-2.

But Modesto responded again in the bottom of the inning as a two-out double by Felnin Celestin put the Nuts in front 5-3.

The Grizzlies offense was stifled the rest of the way, managing just three hits on the night and coming up empty with runners in scoring position.

The Nuts put the game out of reach in the eighth, sending ten men to the plate and scoring five runs on a triple, a double, two singles, and four walks.

The Grizzlies bullpen struggled with command, issuing eleven free passes on the night, the second highest total of the season.

Hernandez, Calaz, and Obertop each collected a hit for Fresno, while Fitzer and Obertop swiped a base apiece. Jimenez finished with four innings of three-hit, two-run ball and struck out four in the no-decision.

Jeter Martinez started for Modesto and allowed just one unearned run over five innings, striking out six. Gage Boehm picked up the win in relief, working around two runs in the sixth before the Nuts bullpen held Fresno hitless over the final three frames.

The series continues Saturday night with an excellent pitching matchup at John Thurman Field. Jackson Cox, fresh off his first victory of the season, will matchup against 19-year-old Ryan Sloan, the hard-throwing right hander for Modesto.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







