Sixth Inning Comeback Keys Grizzlies' Bounce Back Win

August 2, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







A four-run sixth inning turned the tide as the Fresno Grizzlies (50-51, 21-14) rallied past the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (56-45, 15-20), 6-5, Saturday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

The game served as a bounce back victory in multiple ways for Fresno, preventing a three-game skid and earning a tough, come-from-behind-victory a night after a tough loss.

Rancho Cucamonga jumped out early, using back-to-back homers in the second-Jackson Nicklaus with a two-run shot and Emil Morales with a solo blast-to take a 3-2 lead.

Morales stayed hot, launching his second home run of the night in the sixth, a two-run drive to center, stretching the Quakes' advantage to 5-2.

Fresno's offense came alive in the bottom half of the sixth.

With two outs and two on, Nolan Clifford laced a single up the middle to plate a pair and cut the deficit to one.

The Grizzlies loaded the bases, and Robert Calaz drew a walk to tie the game. On the next pitch, a wild pitch brought Roldy Brito home with the go-ahead run.

The Grizzlies' bullpen made it stand up, stranding the tying run in scoring position in both the eighth and ninth.

Fresno turned a game-ending double play in the ninth to slam the door behind Nathan Blasick's league leading 17th save.

Zack Morris picked up his third win of the season tossing three strong innings. Luke Jewett was strong in two innings of relief, earning his 8th hold of the season.

Calaz and Brito each delivered multi-hit nights, with Brito scoring twice, but it was Clifford's clutch hit that helped turn the tide.

The Grizzlies conclude the series Sunday evening at 5:05pm against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes with a rematch of the starting pitchers from the series opener. The Grizzlies turn to right-hander Marcos Herrera while the Quakes will counter with righty Marlon nieves.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







California League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.