Bullpen Falters on Saturday

August 2, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - The Rancho bullpen let one slip away on Saturday night in Fresno, as the Grizzlies scored four times in the sixth inning to take the lead for good in a 6-5 win over the Quakes at Chukchansi Park.

Leading 5-2 in the sixth, the Rancho bullpen suffered through five walks and a wild pitch, as the Grizzlies ended the Quakes' two-game winning streak, on their way to their third win in five games of the current series.

Rancho played some long-ball to take the lead, as Jackson Nicklaus' two-run homer in the second inning tied the game at 2-2.

Emil Morales followed Nicklaus with a solo-shot, his first as a Quake to give Rancho a 3-2 lead against Fresno starter Manuel Olivares.

Morales struck again with a man on board in the sixth, as his second of the game made it 5-2.

Rancho starter Logan Tabeling allowed two in the first inning, but settled down to give the Quakes five strong innings, setting a new career-high with eight strikeouts.

Dilan Figueredo (0-3) couldn't hold the lead though, as he gave up two hits and four walks in the sixth, as the Grizzlies tied the game at 5-5. Marco Corcho came in out of the pen and uncorked a wild pitch with his very first offering, scoring Roldy Brito with the winning run.

Rancho had a chance in the ninth, but Samuel Munoz lined into a game-ending double-play, giving Nathan Blasick his 17th save of the year.

The Quakes (15-20, 55-44) will send Marlon Nieves (1-0) to the mound in Sunday's finale, while the Grizzlies will counter with Marcos Herrera (5-5) at 5:05pm.

The Quakes (15-20, 55-44) will send Marlon Nieves (1-0) to the mound in Sunday's finale, while the Grizzlies will counter with Marcos Herrera (5-5) at 5:05pm.







