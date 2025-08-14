Meza's Big Hit Helps Rally Quakes

Visalia, CA - Jose Meza doubled home a pair of runs to highlight a three-run seventh, as the Quakes rallied for a 7-6 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Wednesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Rancho's bullpen was phenomenal on Wednesday, as they allowed just one run over the final six innings, helping the Quakes to end a two-game losing streak.

With one run already home and trailing by a run, Meza doubled to left, driving in Jaron Elkins and Chase Harlan, giving the Quakes the lead for good at 7-6.

Will Maynerd came on for Jhonny Jimenez (3-1), who tossed two scoreless frames to notch the win, and fired an inning of scoreless relief in his Cal League debut.

After Jholbran Herder worked around a walk for a scoreless eighth, Cody Morse tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his first career save.

Emil Morales homered (3) and finished the night with three hits.

Visalia reliever Caswell Smith (0-1) was sacked for the loss, as he was charged with three runs in the seventh, while recording just one out.

The Quakes (20-24, 61-49) are expected to start Isaac Ayon in his Cal League debut on Thursday, while Visalia will go with Mervin Fell in game three of the series at 6:30pm.

