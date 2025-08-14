Grizzlies Walk, Bash to 14-7 Win over Ports

August 14, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Fresno Grizzlies (55-55 overall, 26-18) erupted for 14 runs on 15 hits Wednesday night, walking past the Stockton Ports (44-66 overall, 12-32) 14-7 at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

The win gave Fresno back-to-back victories, pulling them four games behind San Jose in the North's second-half race and squarely in the playoff hunt.

After a quiet first inning, the Ports struck first in the top of the second, stringing together three hits and a walk to plate two runs off starter Manuel Olivares.

Carlos Franco and Ali Camarillo delivered RBI singles, but Olivares limited the damage and stranded a pair.

Fresno answered immediately in the third, capitalizing on a string of walks and exploding for four runs. Wilder Dalis ripped a ground-rule double to right-center, scoring Roldy Brito and Roynier Hernandez to tie the game.

Derek Bernard came home on a bases-loaded walk to Kevin Fitzer, and Juan Castillo's walk brought in another tally, giving Fresno a 4-2 lead.

The Grizzlies kept the bats hot in the fourth, tacking on three more runs. Dalis drew a walk to load the bases, and Fitzer and Hidalgo each chipped in with RBI singles, extending the lead to 7-2.

Stockton responded in the fifth, scoring three times to close the gap to 7-5. Bobby Blandford's two-run single was the big blow, but reliever Justin Loer entered and stranded two runners to preserve Fresno's lead.

Fresno got one back in the sixth, as Fitzer doubled home Dalis to make it 8-5.

The seventh inning proved decisive, with the Grizzlies blowing the game open by sending ten men to the plate and scoring five runs. Bernard pushed across a run with a single and Dalis drew the third bases loaded walk of the game for Fresno to force in another. A wild pitch, ground out, and Fitzer sacrifice fly all produced runs in the inning.

Bernard forced in a run in the eighth, finishing the night 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI. Roynier Hernandez matched him with three hits.

Dalis and Fitzer powered the offense four RBI each. Roldy Brito, Hernandez, Bernard, and Dalis each scored three times.

On the mound, Olivares worked four innings, allowing two runs and striking out six.

Loer picked up his sixth win with three innings of one-run ball, and Mena finished off the final frame after entering in the 8th.

The Grizzlies' staff combined for twelve strikeouts and the offense combined to draw a season-high 12 walks.

The series continues 6:50pm on Thursday night at Chukchansi Park as Marcos Herrera will take the ball against the Ports, who will counter with Jose Dicochea.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







California League Stories from August 14, 2025

