Quakes Mount Comeback to Down Rawhide

August 14, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide could not hold an early lead and fell to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 7-6 on Wednesday night Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (56-54, 21-23) scored five runs in the third inning but Rancho Cucamonga (61-49, 20-24) used a three run seventh inning to take the lead in a back and forth affair. The series is even at a game apiece.

The Quakes used two singles and three walks including a go-ahead two RBI single to take a 7-6 lead in the seventh.

The Rawhide trailed 2-0 early but took the lead with the five run third frame. Yassel Soler opened the scoring with an RBI double. Visalia then loaded the bases and Jose Alpuria drove a ball into center that bounced under a diving Quakes centerfielder and rolled to the wall for a bases clearing triple. An Alexander Benua sacrifice fly completed the five run inning.

Visalia added a sixth run in the fourth inning. JD Dix reached on a walk and came around to score on a Carlos Virahonda sacrifice fly.

The Rawhide would not score the rest of the night. Visalia stranded nine runners on base.

Sandro Santana gave the Rawhide great relief by tossing three shutout innings with three strikeouts and no hits. Logan Mercado pitched 2.2 scoreless innings from the bullpen with just two baserunners allowed and five strikeouts.

Soler extended his Rawhide season best on-base streak to 22 games. Enyervert Perez added a single for a team active high six game hit streak.

