Grizzlies Pull Away in Ports 14-7 Loss to Fresno

August 14, 2025 - California League (CalL)

FRESNO, Calif. - An early lead for Stockton disappeared on Wednesday night as Fresno pulled away in the mid innings en route to a 14-7 loss for the Ports.

An RBI single from Carlos Franco scored Bobby Boser before Ali Camarillo plated Franco will an RBI single of his own for a 2-0 Stockton lead in the second inning. In the third inning, however, Ports starter Jefferson Jean would walk four batters along with allowing a single and a double sparked a four-inning rally for Fresno to go up 4-2.

The Grizzlies scored three more in the fourth after an error at third started the frame, and Fresno got an RBI double, a single, and a sac fly for a 7-2 advantage. Stockton got back in the game in the fifth with their own patience at the plate. A bases-loaded walk with two outs for Dylan Fien was followed by a two-RBI single into center by Bobby Blandford to cut the deficit to 7-5.

Another run in the sixth put Fresno up 8-5 before a five-run seventh broke the game open for the Grizzlies, as they took advantage of more Ports mistakes. A wild pitch and a misplay by pitcher Riley Huge plated two more runs, before a bases-loaded walk and two productive outs scored three more for a 13-5 lead.

The Ports scored a run in the eighth and ninth innings on an RBI double from Camarillo and another RBI single for Blandford got Stockton to seven runs, but Fresno got one more in the eighth as well on a run-scoring double play.

UP NEXT: Game three is set for a 6:50 PM first pitch with Stockton RHP Jose Dicochea (4-8, 5.35) going up against Fresno RHP Marcos Herrera (5-6, 3.76).

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at (209) 644-1900.







