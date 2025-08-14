Nuts Even Series Behind Little's Strong Start, 11-Hit Attack in 6-4 Win

MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts bounced back on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field, defeating the Inland Empire 66ers 6-4 to knot their six-game set at one game apiece. Christian Little set the tone on the mound, delivering 3.2 innings of one-hit, scoreless baseball while striking out six. The right-hander kept the 66ers off the board until Modesto's bats found their rhythm, paving the way for the club's 59th win of the season.

Modesto's offense came alive early and often, racking up 11 hits on the night. The scoring started in the first when Felnin Celesten and Jose Caguana knocked in runs, and continued in the third with an RBI from Austin St. Laurent. The Nuts tacked on another in the fourth before erupting for three runs in the fifth, capped by a clutch two-out RBI from Luke Stevenson. The production came up and down the lineup, with seven different hitters recording hits and five different players driving in runs.

After Little's departure, reliever Gleiner Diaz earned his fifth win of the year with 1.1 innings of scoreless work. The only rough patch came in the sixth, when the 66ers plated three runs against reliever Reese Lumpkin, making his pro debut, to pull within 5-4. Aneury Lora steadied the ship with three shutout innings before Jean Munoz slammed the door in the ninth for his second save of the season.

With the win, Modesto improved to 59-51 and will will look to carry their balanced offensive performance and strong bullpen work into Thursday's matchup as they try to take a series lead against Inland Empire.







