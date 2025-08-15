Dix Mounts Strong Night, Visalia Falls to Rancho Cucamonga

Published on August 15, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - JD Dix totaled two hits and two runs but the Visalia Rawhide lost to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 7-4 on Thursday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Rancho Cucamonga (62-49, 21-24) takes a two games to one series lead over Visalia (56-55, 21-24).

Dix totaled the ninth multi-hit game of his Rawhide career. He singled in the first inning and came around to score on a wild pitch. The D-backs 2024 1st round draft pick notched another single to lead off the fifth and scored on a sacrifice fly.

Rancho Cucamonga scored three runs in the first inning and led the rest of the way. The Quakes totaled 11 hits and scored in four different frames.

Visalia trimmed a four run deficit to one run going into the sixth. The Rawhide scored two runs in the fourth frame. Enyervert Perez led off with a walk and Yerald Nin followed with a single and advanced to second on the throw. A wild pitch and fielders' choice plated the two runs.

Perez drove in Dix in the fifth with a sacrifice fly.

Grayson Hitt was the only Rawhide pitcher to not allow an earned run. He tossed 2.1 innings allowing just two hits and totaled four strikeouts.

Josdanner Suarez provided strong long relief with four innings pitched allowing two runs and totaling six strikeouts- tying his career high.

Yassel Soler reached on a single and walk to extend his on-base streak to 23 games. The third baseman now has the second longest on-base streak of any Rawhide player over the last two seasons (Demetrio Cristanes totaled a MiLB best 57 game streak to end the 2024 season.)

