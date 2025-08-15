Grizzlies Recover in 9th, Walk-Off Ports for 3rd Straight Win

Wilder Dalis' solo homer to start the ninth triggered a bases loaded single by Roldy Brito as the Fresno Grizzlies (56-55, 27-18) walked off the Stockton Ports (44-67,12-33) in dramatic fashion Thursday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

The Grizzlies earned their third consecutive win behind key performances. Tanner Thach delivered his first professional RBI, hit, and run early and added the hit that would become the game winning run in the bottom of the ninth.

Pitching dominated the early innings as both starters traded zeros in the first.

Marcos Herrera worked 5.2 scoreless frames for the Grizzlies, despite navigating constant traffic throughout, scattering six hits and striking out six.

Stockton's Jose Dicochea matched him, holding Fresno to five hits and two runs over 6.2 innings, while the defenses turned key double plays to keep runners off the board.

Fresno broke through in the second inning when Derek Bernard doubled and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Thach followed with a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Bernard for a 1-0 Grizzlies lead. Herrera kept the Ports off the board, stranding runners and working out of trouble in the third and fourth.

The Grizzlies added another run in the fifth. Thach singled and moved to second on a base hit by Hidalgo, then came around to score on a stolen base and a throwing error by Stockton's catcher. The insurance run gave Fresno a 2-0 cushion heading into the late innings.

Stockton finally broke through in the eighth against reliever Tyler Hampu, after he retired the first two batters. Devin Taylor launched a solo home run to right field, cutting the lead to 2-1.

The Ports then mounted a rally in the ninth, plating two runs on a single by Ali Camarillo and a bases-loaded walk to Rodney Green Jr., suddenly grabbing a 3-2 lead.

Fresno refused to fold, answering in the bottom of the ninth.

Dalis led off with a solo homer to left, a 424 ft. laser-beam onto the street, tying the game at three.

Thach singled and was replaced by pinch-runner Yeiker Reyes, who advanced to second on Hidalgo's single. A sacrifice bunt moved both runners up, and after an intentional walk to Juan Castillo, Roldy Brito delivered the game-winning single, chopping the ball back over the mound, scoring Reyes from third.

The Grizzlies finished with 11 hits, led by Thach reaching base all four times, going 2-2 with a sac fly and a walk.

Bernard's 2-for-4 night and Dalis' clutch home run also proved invaluable, while Hidalgo chipped in with a multi-hit performance.

Fresno's defense was sharp, with Castillo catching a pair of runners stealing including turning a double play.

Bernard also contributed an outfield assist, cutting down Camarillo after a line drive off the wall in left to end the 7th.

Blasick picks up the win while Herrera allowed no runs over 5.2 innings. Fisher Jameson and Hampu combined for 2.2 innings of one-run ball.

