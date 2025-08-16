Quakes Roll to Third Straight

Visalia, CA - A five-run first put the Quakes in the driver's seat on Friday night, as they cruised to their third straight road win over the Visalia Rawhide, 13-6 at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Jaron Elkins had four of Rancho's 17 hits, as the Quakes saw three players with at least three hits in Friday's win.

The Rancho offense exploded early, scoring five times against Visalia starter Adonys Perez to take a commanding 5-0 lead after an inning.

Quakes' starter Marlon Nieves uncharacteristically struggled with his command on Friday, as he walked two first-inning batters. Both scored on a two-out double from Trent Youngblood, as Visalia made it 5-2 after an inning.

Elkins reached and then scored on a balk by Perez in the second, as Rancho upped the lead to 6-2.

They added three more and chased Perez (7-6) in the third, taking a 9-2 lead.

Leading 10-5 in the eighth, Rancho put it away with three more to go up 13-5.

Angel Diaz matched a season-high with three hits and three RBIs, while Victor Rodrigues had two hits and two RBIs. Chase Harlan also finished with three hits and an RBI.

Marco Corcho (4-4) was credited with the win, after going 1.1 innings of scoreless relief.

The Quakes (22-24, 63-49) will send Jesus Tillero (1-0) to the mound on Saturday night at 6:30pm for game five of the series, as they eye a series-win after having won three of the first four.

The Quakes will return from the road trip on Tuesday, August 19, facing the Modesto Nuts in a six-game series. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







