Big Sixth Inning Lifts Nuts over 66ers for Series Lead

Published on August 15, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts used a late offensive outburst to top the Inland Empire 66ers 5-2 on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field, taking a 2-1 lead in their six-game set. After falling behind 2-0 in the fourth, Modesto's bats erupted for all five of their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, turning the game in their favor and setting the stage for a strong finish from the bullpen.

Inland Empire grabbed the early edge when Marlon Quintero's sacrifice fly gave the visitors a two-run cushion. Modesto was quiet through the first five innings against 66ers starter Dylan Jordan, but found their stride once the bullpen took over. The Nuts worked three walks and three hits in the decisive sixth, capitalizing on a pair of wild pitches from Fulton Lockhart and a passed ball to seize control.

Luke Stevenson got Modesto on the board with an RBI bases-loaded walk, while Felnin Celesten tied it with a infield single. The go-ahead run scored on a wild pitch from Lockhart, and two more crossed to give the Nuts all the insurance they would need. Reliever Adrian Quintana (7-4) earned the win with 1.1 scoreless frames, while Casey Hintz, making his pro debut, recorded the final out for his first save.

The 66ers threatened in the ninth, putting two on with one out, but Yensy Bello and Hintz worked out of the jam to preserve the win. Both teams finished with seven hits, but Modesto's timely offense in the sixth made the difference. The series continues Thursday night as the Nuts look to extend their lead and inch closer to another home series victory.







