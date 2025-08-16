Late Rally Falls Short as Nuts Drop Tight Contest to 66ers

MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts came up just shy in their Friday night contest at John Thurman Field, falling 5-4 to the Inland Empire 66ers. Despite a furious ninth-inning rally that plated three runs, the Nuts couldn't quite complete the comeback, dropping to 60-52 on the season.

Inland Empire struck first in the fourth inning when Slate Alford delivered the game's biggest swing, a two-run homer with two outs off Nuts starter Chia-Shi Shen. The 66ers added single runs in the sixth and eighth, giving them a 5-1 cushion heading into the final frame. Shen took the loss, allowing four runs across six innings while striking out seven.

Modesto struggled to generate offense early against Inland starter Trey Gregory-Alford, who tossed five hitless frames while striking out four. The Nuts finally broke through in the sixth with a run-scoring sac fly, but were otherwise held in check until the ninth. That's when Dustin Crenshaw and George Feliz each drove in runs to make it 5-4. The potential tying run stood on third base before Inland closer Najer Victor escaped the jam.

The defeat marked just the second time in their last seven games that the Nuts were held to four or fewer hits, while the 66ers rode nine knocks and timely power to secure the victory. Modesto will look to bounce back Saturday night as they continue the homestand, aiming to take the series lead.

