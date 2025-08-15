Quakes Take Second Straight in Visalia

Published on August 15, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - The Quakes pulled off a second straight win in Visalia, as Rancho led from start to finish on Thursday night, a 7-4 win over the Rawhide at Valley Strong Ballpark.

A three-run first inning set the tone early, as the Quakes used 11 hits and got four innings of scoreless work by the back end of the bullpen to nail down the victory.

Jaron Elkins doubled home Ching-Hsien Ko two batters into the game, giving Rancho a 1-0 lead. After an RBI hit from Nico Perez and a bases-loaded walk to Victor Rodrigues, the Quake had a 3-0 advantage and eventually chased Rawhide starter Mervin Fell (4-3) before he could get out of the first.

Leading 3-1 in the second, Rancho added two more to take a 5-1 lead.

Quakes' starter Isaac Ayon was solid in his Cal League debut, allowing one run on two hits over 2.2 innings, striking out four batters in the no-decision.

Justin Chambers (3-0) was called upon to protect a 5-4 lead in the sixth and he chipped in with two scoreless innings. Connor Godwin earned his second save of the year, as he retired six of seven to end the game.

Mairo Martinus (5) slugged a solo homer in the ninth, giving the Quakes some insurance at 7-4.

Rancho (21-24, 62-49) will send Marlon Nieves (1-0) to the mound on Friday night, as he'll take on lefty Adonys Perez (7-5) in game four of the six-game set. Game time from Visalia is 6:30pm.

The Quakes will return from the road trip on Tuesday, August 19, facing the Modesto Nuts in a six-game series. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







