Ports Go Ahead in Ninth But Fresno Wins in Walk Off

Published on August 15, 2025 under California League (CalL)

FRESNO, Calif. - A heart breaker got away from the Ports on Thursday night, after coming back to take a one-run lead in the top of the ninth, the Grizzlies scored twice in the bottom of the inning to earn a 4-3 walk-off victory over Stockton.

The Ports trailed for eight innings and stranded eight runners going into the final frame. They trailed after Derek Bernard doubled to lead off the bottom of the second and was bunted over to third, before he came in on a sac fly for a 1-0 Fresno lead.

The Grizzlies had runners at the corners with one out in the fifth inning when Kelvin Hidalgo stole second. The throw from catcher Dylan Fien sailed into center and allowed Tanner Thach to score for a 2-0 Fresno advantage.

Jose Dicochea kept the Ports in the game with his first quality start of the season. The former eighth-round pick allowed just one earned run (two total) in 6.2 innings with only one walk and two strikeouts. Dicochea allowed just three earned runs in 17 innings this season versus Fresno, with 17 strikeouts and only the one walk he issued in his final inning of work tonight.

Second-round pick in this year's draft, Devin Taylor, got the Ports on the scoreboard in the eighth inning when he crushed a solo home run (3) 425 feet to right field to make it a 2-1 game. It was already the third home run in nine games for the all-time home run leader at Indiana. Stockton would put together a rally in the ninth to tie the game and then take the lead. Jesus Superlano started the inning with a single up the middle before Bobby Boser was hit on the hand by the very next pitch.

With two outs, Ali Camarillo ripped a single through the left side to tie the game at 2-2. Fien was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Rodney Green Jr. worked a full count walk to bring in a run and go up 3-2. But the bottom of the ninth innings started going the Grizzlies way immediately.

Wilder Dalis started the inning with a 413-foot home run out to left that exited the ballpark to tie the game at 3-3 just four pitches into the ninth inning. Base hits for Thach and Hidalgo put two aboard with no one out and a sac bunt moved them both into scoring position. The Ports elected to intentionally walk nine-spot hitter Juan Castillo to create a force play at any base. Leadoff man Roldy Brito chopped a ball over the mound that Brayan Restituyo tried to make a play on, but by the time it came down to him it was too late, and the winning run came across for a 4-3 Fresno victory.

UP NEXT: Game four is set for a 7:05 PM first pitch, with Stockton starting RHP Cole Miller (1-2, 1.75) versus Fresno's RHP Angel Jimenez (1-4, 6.58).







