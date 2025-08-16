Early Deficit Dooms Rawhide

Published on August 15, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes scored five runs in the first inning to down the Visalia Rawhide 13-6 on Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (56-56, 21-25) has dropped three straight at home to Rancho Cucamonga (63-49, 22-24) their longest home losing streak since April.

The Quakes scored nine total runs in the first three innings and never trailed.

The Rawhide offense scored six runs on nine hits but never cut the deficit to closer than five. JD Dix mounted his second straight two hit night and scored a run. The No. 9 ranked prospect in the D-backs system has 10 multi-hit performances in his first 34 games with Visalia.

Alexander Benua added two hits off the bench including an RBI double in the fifth.

Trent Youngblood opened the scoring for the Rawhide with a two RBI double in the first frame. Visalia added three runs in the fifth with Dix, Benua and Adrian Rodriguez all recording hits.

Jakey Jospeha capped the scoring for Visalia with a solo home run to right field in the eighth- his fourth long ball of the year. Josepha also starred defensively, throwing out a runner at the plate on a throw from center field in the first inning and making a leaping catch at the wall in the fourth.

Caswell Smith worked the best outing of his season from the bullpen with two shutout innings and a Rawhide career high four strikeouts.

Alexis Liebano helped the Visalia bullpen with 2.1 innings of work allowing just a run on two hits.

Yassel Soler reached on a walk and extended his on-base streak to 24 games- the longest active streak of any California League player.

The teams face off again on a big Saturday night at Valley Strong Ballpark with Star Wars Night. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Rawhide LED Light Sword courtesy of Rankin Field.

Visalia will take the field in custom Star Wars Jerseys. The game-worn jerseys will be available for purchase through a silent auction for fans, with proceeds benefiting Enchanted Playhouse Theater Company.

After the game fans will enjoy a space themed drone show, funded by San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District with support from Kaweah Health.

Tickets for all upcoming Rawhide games can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at Noon on weekday gamedays.







