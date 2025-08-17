Visalia Rally Falls Short in Front of Sold-out Crowd

Published on August 16, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - A sold-out crowd of 2,468 fans watched the Visalia Rawhide rally but fall to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 7-3 on Saturday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (56-57, 21-26) had the go-ahead run on base in the eighth inning and brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth but Rancho Cucamonga (64-49, 23-24) held on for their four consecutive win.

The Rawhide trailed 4-1 entering the eighth inning. Alexander Benua walked to start the rally and Diosfran Cabeza followed with a double down the left field line.

Abdias De La Cruz then provided the big hit with a two RBI single to center to trim the deficit to one run. Adrian Rodriguez reached on a single as the go-ahead run but a strikeout ended the frame.

Rancho Cucamonga answered with three runs in the ninth courtesy of a bases clearing double.

Visalia loaded the bases in the ninth on a Yerald Nin single, Alberto Barriga walk in an 11 pitch at-bat and Jakey Josepha single. However, a strikeout and groundout ended the game.

The Quakes hit a three run home run in the first inning to take an early lead.

Kyle Ayers highlighted Visalia's pitching with two perfect innings of relief.

Yassel Soler recorded a two hit night and extended his on-base streak to 25 games tying Walker Martin of San Jose for the longest active streak in all of Single-A baseball.

Alexander Benua added his second straight two hit night and Jakey Josepha also totaled two hits. Visalia totaled 11 team hits with all nine starters reaching base. The Rawhide left 13 runners stranded.

The series concludes with a Sunday Funday presented by Valley Children's Healthcare and Spirit Radio at 2 PM. Valley Strong Ballpark will host a Scavenger Hunt for all kids with a variety of exciting prizes. Children can also take advantage of discounted $8.50 Kids' Meals.

