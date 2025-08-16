Ports Finish Strong In 12-4 Win Over Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. - A strong finish for the Ports propelled them to a 12-4 victory over the Grizzlies on Friday night, as they scored all their runs after the sixth including nine combined runs in the final two innings.

The Grizzlies led 1-0 in the third after an RBI single from Ethan Holliday that it would be an unearned run for starter Cole Miller. He picked off the runner at second, but the ball was dropped during a run down that allowed the runner to get back to second before eventually scoring.

It stayed that way until the Ports broke through in sixth with a pair of runs of their own. A Max Durrington single was followed by a Jesus Superlano double (1) to put two runners in scoring position. A passed ball scored Durrington and an infield single for Bobby Blandford to shortstop Ethan Holliday put the Ports in front 2-1.

Stockton would extend their lead on a 454-foot homer (4) by Devin Taylor out to deep right field to go up 3-1 in the seventh on the longest home run by a Port this season. The Ports sent eight to the plate in three of the last four innings, including the eighth where they plated four more runs.

A Superlano single was followed by walks for Bryan Arendt and Blandford to load the bases. Bryan Andrade doubled down the right field line to score two runs before a sac fly by Rodney Green Jr. plated another, and a Bobby Boser singled capped a four-run inning that put the Ports ahead 7-1.

Fresno made things interesting in the bottom of the eighth by eventually wearing down reliever Riley Huge for three runs that inning after the Ports lefty had a smooth seventh. The Grizzlies scored on RBI singles by Kelvin Hidalgo, Tanner Thach, and Roynier Hernandez to cut it to a 7-4 lead for Stockton and creating a save opportunity for Alejandro Manzano who got a groundout to third to end the eighth.

The Ports created plenty of breathing of room in the top of the ninth on a sac fly from Blandford and a grand slam from Rodney Green Jr. on his third long ball since his return to Stockton to go up 12-4. Manzano stayed in the game and pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to secure his sixth save of the season.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Stockton's 12 runs are tied for their fourth-highest total of the season with the dozen runs they put up two other times in 2025. The 12 hits are the sixth-highest total the Ports have totaled this season.

Manzano's sixth save puts him in a tie for fifth in the California League.

UP NEXT: Game Five returns to a 6:50 PM first pitch with RHP Brody Brecht (0-4, 3.58) going for Fresno versus Sam Stuhr (4-6, 6.78) for Stockton.







