Stuhr's Strong Start Not Enough in 3-1 Loss to Fresno

Published on August 16, 2025 under California League (CalL)

FRESNO, Calif. - The Grizzlies clinched a series win against the Ports by winning a pitcher's duel 3-1 on Saturday, despite Sam Stuhr's first quality start as a professional.

Stuhr allowed three singles to start the bottom of the first - two of them off his glove - and allowed an RBI base hit to Robert Calaz up the middle for a 1-0 Grizzlies advantage.

The Ports answered immediately after Devin Taylor singled into right and advanced to second on a fielding error by the right fielder. A groundout to first from Bobby Boser moved him to second and Taylor would score on a wild pitch to tie the game at 1-1.

It stayed tied until the sixth where Stuhr retired the first two batters of the inning, before Derek Bernard bunted up the first base line to reach before Stuhr could get to the bag. Stuhr tried to slide into first to beat Bernard to the base and appeared to tweak his ankle.

Stuhr gave a thumbs up to manager Javier Godard and the Ports trainer even before they checked him out to make sure he was good to go, signaling it was nothing major. Stuhr got to a 2-2 count to the next batter Wilder Dalis before he belted two-run homer (2) 404 feet off a light tower in right to put Fresno up 3-1.

The Ports would manage just two more hits over the final three innings, leaving them stuck on one run.

Wilfred Alvarado delivered two shutout innings to keep Stockton within two runs, but the offense was not able to get to the Grizzlies pen. Stuhr completed six innings and didn't walk a batter in a start for the first time as well.

UP NEXT: The series finale is scheduled for a 5:05 PM first pitch with RHP Jackson Cox (2-6, 3.84) starting for Fresno against Tucker Novotny (3-4, 3.52) for Stockton.







