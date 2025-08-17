Dalis' Homer Supports Stellar Grizzlies' Pitching in Saturday Victory

Wilder Dalis' two-run homer in the 6th boosted the Fresno Grizzlies (57-56, 28-19) in a bounce back win on Saturday night, riding a dominant pitching performance and timely hitting to a 3-1 victory over the Stockton Ports (45-68, 13-34) at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Fresno wasted no time getting on the board. In the bottom of the first, Roldy Brito singled, advanced to third on a deflected infield hit by Kelvin Hidalgo, and scored on a sharp single to center from Robert Calaz.

The Grizzlies threatened for more, but Ports starter Sam Stuhr escaped further damage.

Stockton answered in the second as Devin Taylor singled and moved to second on an error in right. A wild pitch brought Taylor home to tie the game 1-1, but Brody Brecht settled in and stranded a runner at third to keep things even.

The Grizzlies' pitching staff kept the Ports in check all night.

Brecht worked five strong innings, allowing just one unearned run on three hits while striking out four. He picked off a runner in the third and induced a pair of double plays to erase baserunners and keep the game tied.

Fresno finally broke through in the sixth. Derek Bernard reached on a bunt single with two outs, and Wilder Dalis followed by launching a two-run homer to right-his second of the season-to put the Grizzlies in front 3-1. That was all the offense Fresno would need.

The bullpen took over from there. Fisher Jameson earned the win with two scoreless innings, Justin Loer worked a clean eighth, and Tyler Hampu slammed the door in the ninth for his eighth save, striking out the final two hitters to end the game.

The Grizzlies finished with ten hits, led by Brito (2-for-4, double), Hidalgo (2-for-4), and Dalis (2-for-3, homer, two RBI).

Calaz and Bernard each added a hit and a run scored, while Alan Espinal doubled in the fifth.

Defensively, Fresno turned two double plays and got a key pickoff from Brecht to erase Stockton threats. The Ports managed just six hits and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

The Grizzlies secured the series victory with the win and go for their first five-win series of the season on Sunday.

Jackson Cox will take the ball for the Grizzlies and the Ports will counter with lefty Tucker Novotny. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05pm.

The game will be broadcasted on 790 ESPN Fresno with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show starting at 4:50pm.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







