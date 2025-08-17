Quakes Run Streak to Four Straight

Published on August 16, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Visalia, CA - The Quakes earned a second straight series-win within the division, thanks to a fourth straight road win in Visalia, a 7-3 victory over the Rawhide at Valley Strong Ballpark on Saturday night.

Chase Harlan hit a three-run homer in the first and Emil Morales hit a three-run double in the ninth, as the Quakes rolled to a fourth win in five games of the series.

Rancho starter Jesus Tillero pitched 2.2 innings of scoreless work to start the night, but it was Shawn Oduber (4-2) who got the win with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief.

With the Quakes up 7-3 in the ninth, the Rawhide put two men on with one out against Cody Morse.

Connor Godwin was called upon and after giving up a single to load the bases, earned the final two outs while protecting the four-run lead, earning his third save of the year.

Visalia starter Chung-Hsiang Huang (2-2) gave up four runs over 3.2 innings in the loss.

The Quakes (23-24, 64-49) will send Brady Smith to the mound on Sunday at 2pm, as he'll make his Cal League debut. Visalia will counter with Daury Vasquez (0-1) in the finale.

The Quakes will return from the road trip on Tuesday, August 19, facing the Modesto Nuts in a six-game series. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







California League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.