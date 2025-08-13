Rawhide Walk-Off Quakes on Perez's Single

Visalia, CA - Enyervert Perez hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth as the Visalia Rawhide defeated the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 3-2 on Tuesday night in the series opener at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (56-53, 21-22) used five different pitchers to hold Rancho Cucamonga (60-49, 19-24) to one hit while also totaling a season best 16 strikeouts.

Tied at two entering the bottom of the ninth Carlos Virahonda led off with a base hit down the right field line. Yassel Soler followed with a single into left field and a throwing error allowed both runners to advance a base.

Perez then grounded a ball through the left side to score Virahonda and gave Visalia their fourth walk-off win of the season. Tuesday was Perez's Valley Strong Stadium debut in just his sixth game with the Rawhide.

Visalia pitching was excellent with the Quakes lone hit an infield single in the fourth inning. Junior Ciprian started the game by not allowing a hit over three frames with five strikeouts.

Kyle Ayers tossed two shutout innings with two strikeouts. Alexis Liebano followed with a perfect frame and two strikeouts.

Ryan Bruno did not allow a baserunner over two innings with five strikeouts. The Stanford product has not allowed a run in ten straight innings over six outings.

Darlin Pinales earned the win adding two strikeouts in the ninth. Rancho Cucamonga tied the game in the top of the ninth with an unearned run coming across on the help of two errors.

Visalia took a 2-1 lead in the fifth. Alberto Barriga doubled to start the inning and Yerald Nin followed with a bunt base hit. A Jakey Josepha fielder's choice scored Barriga and an Alexander Benua sacrifice fly brought home Nin as the go-ahead run.

Soler and Perez both finished with two hits. Soler extended his on-base streak to a Rawhide season high 21 games.

