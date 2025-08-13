Rawhide Win It in Ninth on Tuesday

August 13, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide opened the ninth inning with three straight singles to walk it off on Tuesday night, as they edged the Quakes by a 3-2 score at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Enyervert Perez singled home the game-winner against Shawn Oduber (3-2) giving the Rawhide the win and sending the Quakes to their second straight loss overall.

Rancho had just tied it moments before, as Jaron Elkins reached via walk to open the ninth against Darlin Pinales. Elkins stole his league-leading 62nd base, then moved to third on a throwing error by the Visalia catcher. With one out and Elkins at third, Chase Harlan's check-swing grounder back to Pinales (1-3) was mishandled, allowing Elkins to score without a throw, tying the game at 2-2.

The Quakes were held to just one hit on the night, an infield single by Ching-Hsien Ko in the fourth inning.

Rancho's only other run came in the third, when Visalia starter Junior Ciprian walked three straight hitters, then gave up an RBI groundout to Mairo Martinus, as the Quakes took a 1-0 lead.

Quakes' starter Aidan Foeller was sharp, allowing just a pair of runs over five innings, in the no-decision.

The Quakes (19-25, 62-51) will send Sterling Patick (2-4) to the mound on Wednesday in game two, as he'll take on Erick Reynoso (3-8) of the Rawhide at 6:30pm.

The Quakes will return from the road trip on Tuesday, August 19, facing the Modesto Nuts in a six-game series. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







