Sixth Inning Rally for Grizzlies Leads to 4-2 Loss for Ports

August 13, 2025 - California League (CalL)

FRESNO, Calif. - The Ports loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth on Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park, but the Grizzlies hung on for a 4-2 victory over Stockton in Game one of a six-game series.

Former Fresno State Bulldog, Bobby Blandford, singled to start the game for Stockton, then stole second and advanced to third on a base hit for Devin Taylor. A passed ball would allow Blandford to score, and the Ports had an early 1-0 lead.

The Grizzlies would tie the game in the bottom of the first when Derek Bernard singled home Roldy Brito, but Stockton would reclaim the lead in the top of the second. Bobby Boser obliterated a solo home run (2) to start the inning 411 feet out to deep left to put the Ports in front 2-1. Fresno would even things back up in the bottom of the third when an RBI ground out for Robert Calaz tied the game at 2-2.

It stayed that way through the fifth, as Nathan Dettmer delivered another solid start against Fresno, going five innings and allowing just two runs on five hits with only one walk to five strikeouts.

But Fresno would break the tie on Alejandro Manzano's first pitch of the night to start the bottom of the sixth. Bernard belted a solo shot (6) to start the inning 410 feet out to right. It was Bernard's third home run against Stockton this season.

Manzano was coming off his best outing of the year when he got the win with four shutout innings against Modesto on August 8, but he would allow a double to Kelvin Hidalgo before Roynier Hernadez tripled him home for a 4-2 Grizzlies lead.

Ali Camarillo hit a triple of his own to start the ninth, before Blandford and Gavin Turley each walked with two outs. But Nathan Blasick got his league-leading 19th save when he got Taylor to ground out to second to end the ballgame.

UP NEXT: Game two is also scheduled for 6:50 PM first pitch, with Stockton's RHP Jefferson Jean (3-7, 5.45) going up against Fresno's RHP Manuel Olivares (0-0, 6.43).

