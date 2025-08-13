Bernard's Homer, Morris' Scoreless Outing Carry Grizzlies in Opener

August 13, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Derek Bernard's go-ahead solo homer helped the Fresno Grizzlies (54-55,25-18) kick off their homestand with a 4-2 win over the Stockton Ports (44-65,12-31) Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Bernard also drove in the Grizzlies first run and reached base three times on the night while Ethan Holliday, the 4th overall pick in the 2025 draft, made his professional debut with a pair of hits.

The Grizzlies offense backed a strong pitching night from a combination of Jackson Cox, who worked around early trouble, and Zack Morris who delivered three scoreless innings of relief.

Stockton grabbed the early lead in the first, manufacturing a run after Devin Taylor doubled and Rodney Green Jr. grounded out to score him from third.

Fresno answered immediately in the bottom half, as Roldy Brito singled and came home on Bernard's two-out double to center, knotting the score 1-1.

The Ports went back on top in the second when Bobby Boser led off with a solo homer to left, but t Cox kept the damage minimal, and the bullpen carried the torch stranding runners and holding the Ports scoreless rest of the way.

Fresno tied the game in the third. Brito reached on a single, advanced to third on Holliday's first hit, and scored on a Robert Calaz grounder to short.

The Grizzlies would take the lead for good in the sixth, when Bernard launched his sixth homer of the season-a line drive to right center that put Fresno up 3-2.

Roynier Hernandez provided insurance later in the sixth, ripping a two-out triple to right that plated Kelvin Hidalgo and made it 4-2 Grizzlies. Hernandez's fifth triple of the year capped Fresno's scoring, and the bullpen took over from there.

Morris was lights out in relief, striking out six over three scoreless innings to earn his fourth win of the year.

Luke Jewett finished off the eighth before Nathan Blasick closed out the ninth for his 19th save.

Fresno pitchers racked up 11 strikeouts on the night.

Bernard finished 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two RBI, and a walk, pacing Fresno's nine-hit attack.

The series continues Wednesday night as the Grizzlies will send Manuel Olivares to the mound against Jefferson Jean of Stockton. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50pm.

The game will be broadcasted on 1430 ESPN Fresno. All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







