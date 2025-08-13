66ers Outslug Nuts 12-9 in Series Opener at John Thurman Field

August 13, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The Inland Empire 66ers came out swinging in the opener of their six-game set against the Modesto Nuts, outlasting the home team in a high-scoring 12-9 victory Tuesday night at John Thurman Field. Inland Empire wasted no time jumping on Modesto starter Walter Ford, plating a run in the first before exploding for six runs in the second inning, highlighted by a two-run homer from Caleb Bartolero and a pair of RBI doubles from Raudi Rodriguez and Harold Coll. By the time the dust settled, the 66ers had built a 7-1 cushion after two frames.

Modesto began to claw back in the middle innings, starting a five-run rally in the fifth keyed by RBI knocks from Felnin Celesten, Jose Caguana, and an RBI single from Luke Stevenson, making his professional debut, in the 6th. That surge briefly pulled the Nuts to within one run at 8-7, but Inland Empire answered right back in the top of the sixth. Coll's two-run double and an RBI single from Jorge Ruiz pushed the lead back to 12-7, restoring breathing room for the visitors.

The 66ers' offense was relentless all night, racking up 17 hits. Coll led the way with a 4-for-5 performance, driving in four runs and finishing a triple shy of the cycle, while Rodriguez reached base four times and Bartolero tallied three extra-base hits. Leadoff man Jorge Ruiz chipped in two hits and scored twice, and Hayden Alvarez doubled, singled, and stole a base. Inland Empire went 9-for-21 with runners in scoring position, making the most of nearly every scoring chance.

On the pitching side, starter Barrett Kent worked into the fifth inning before handing the ball to reliever Victor Garcia, who picked up the win with two scoreless frames. Ford was tagged for eight earned runs over five innings in the loss for Modesto. Despite the defeat, the Nuts got multi-hit nights from Celesten, Stevenson, and Carlos Jimenez, with Dervy Ventura and Jimenez swiping two bases apiece. The loss drops Modesto to 58-51, while Inland Empire improves to 43-66 as the two clubs continue their series Wednesday night.







