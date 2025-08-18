Visalia Blanks Rancho on Sunday

Published on August 17, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Visalia, CA - The Quakes mustered just four hits on Sunday afternoon, as they saw their four-game winning streak come to an end with a 2-0 loss to the Visalia Rawhide at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia starter Daury Vasquez (1-1) shined in his home debut, scattering two hits over six scoreless innings to earn his first win and help end Visalia's four-game losing streak and handing Rancho their fifth shutout this season.

Rancho starter Brady Smith successfully debuted, as he fired three innings of shutout baseball, walking three and striking out three without allowing a hit.

The Rawhide broke through in the fifth with an unearned run against Jholbran Herder (3-6), taking a 1-0 lead.

In the sixth Jakey Josepha popped his second homer of the series and fifth of the year, as his solo blast to right stretched the Rawhide lead to 2-0.

Sandro Santana came out of the Visalia bullpen to throw three scoreless innings, holding Rancho to just two hits over the final three frames for his third save of the year.

The Quakes (23-25, 64-50) will take Monday off, then return to action on Tuesday against Modesto. Sterling Patick (2-4) is slated to throw for the Quakes in Tuesday's series-opener. Game time is 6:30pm.

Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







California League Stories from August 17, 2025

Visalia Blanks Rancho on Sunday - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.