Vasquez Leads Rawhide to Shutout of Quakes

Published on August 17, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Daury Vasquez pitched six shutout innings and the Visalia Rawhide shutout the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (57-57, 22-26) earned their ninth shutout of the season by holding Rancho Cucamonga (64-50, 23-25) to just four hits.

Vasquez tossed six dominant innings with seven strikeouts allowing just two hits and two walks. He earned his first win with the Rawhide in just his second start at the Single-A level.

The right hander from the Dominican Republic is ranked as the No. 28 prospect in the Arizona Diamondbacks' organization according to MLB Pipeline. Vasquez's six frames worked is the longest outing of his pro career.

Sandro Santana finished the shutout earning a nine out save. The left-hander struck out six batters with just two hits allowed for his third save of the season.

Visalia plated their first run in the fifth inning. Diosfran Cabeza doubled down the right field line. Abdias De La Cruz flew a ball to left field with two outs that was dropped by the Quakes' left fielder allowing Cabeza to score.

Jakey Jospeha doubled the lead with a solo home run over the right field wall in the sixth- his second long ball of the series and fifth of the season.

Carlos Virahonda reached on a walk to extend his on-base streak to 12 games.

Visalia faces the Inland Empire 66ers for their penultimate road trip of the season starting Tuesday in San Bernardino. All games can be watched on MiLB.TV and the Bally Sports Live App. The Rawhide return to Valley Strong Ballpark for their final homestand of the year against the San Jose Giants starting Tuesday August 26th.

Tickets for all upcoming Rawhide games can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health from 10 AM to 4 PM on weekdays.







California League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.