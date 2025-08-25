Late Homers Send Nuts to Win in Finale

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Modesto Nuts smacked a couple of home runs over their final two at-bats, taking the lead for good for a 9-6 win over the Quakes on Sunday night at LoanMart Field.

A three-run homer from Cesar Quintas (5) gave Modesto a 7-6 advantage and Dervy Ventura's two-run shot (3) in the ninth gave the Nuts some cushion, as they salvaged a split of the six-game series, preventing Rancho from a third straight series-win.

The game marks what will most likely be the final match-up between the two teams in history, with upcoming changes in 2026 that will see the Nuts leave the California League.

Oswaldo Osorio enjoyed his first multi-homer game as a Quake, as his third of the year gave Rancho a 1-0 lead in the second, before his two-run blast tied the game at 4-4 in the sixth.

Jose Meza's eighth homer of the year gave the Quakes a 6-4 lead against eventual winner Aneury Lora (4-4) in the seventh inning.

The very next inning, Quintas put the Nuts ahead to stay with his blast against Connor Godwin (3-5).

Rancho starter Sterling Patick was brilliant again on Sunday, tossing five innings of scoreless baseball.

The Quakes (26-28, 67-53) will take Monday off, then head to Lake Elsinore to open a six-game set against the Storm. Isaac Ayon (0-0) will make his third start of the year on Tuesday night, while Lake Elsinore has not yet named a starter for the series-opener, slated for 6:05pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, September 5, as they host the Fresno Grizzlies in the final home stand of the regular season. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can score a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







