Grizzlies Close out Regular Season with Action-Packed Homestand against Inland Empire 66ers

Published on August 25, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies wrap up the 2025 regular season at Chukchansi Park with a six-game series against the Inland Empire 66ers, the Single-A affiliate of the Angels, running Tuesday, August 26 through Sunday, August 31. With postseason baseball on the horizon, fans won't want to miss the last chance to experience Grizzlies baseball and a loaded promotional lineup at home!

Series Highlights:

Thursday, August 28 - Fresno State Night presented by BluePearl Pet Hospital

Bulldog pride takes over the ballpark! Fresno State staff, faculty, students, and alumni can enjoy special discounted tickets available at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Offers.

Friday, August 29 - Gold Jacket Night featuring Chris McDonald (Shooter McGavin from Happy Gilmore)

Fans can meet actor Chris McDonald, best known for his role as Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore, during Gold Jacket Night. The evening also includes Friday Night Fireworks presented by Toyota and Community Outreach Night presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.

Saturday, August 30 - Princess Night & Touch-a-Truck Night

It's a night for the whole family! Kids can meet their favorite storybook princesses throughout the park, while fans of all ages can explore some of the Valley's largest and coolest vehicles during Touch-a-Truck Night.

Sunday, August 31 - Fan Appreciation Day presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

The Grizzlies say thank you to the best fans in baseball! Enjoy giveaways, prizes, and surprises throughout the day as we close out the regular season in style.

Tickets for all remaining 2025 Fresno Grizzlies home games start at just $8 and are available now at FresnoGrizzlies.com or at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office.







