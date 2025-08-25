Rawhide's Final Homestand of Season Full of Promotions

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide finish the 2025 home schedule against the San Jose Giants with a six game series starting Tuesday August 26 at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The homestand includes a night with actor Chris McDonald, a.k.a. Shooter McGavin, from Happy Gilmore on Thursday, Toy Story Night and a Rawhide jersey giveaway on Friday, Fan Appreciation Night and postgame fireworks on Saturday and a Kids Club jersey giveaway on Sunday.

Kids 15 and younger can receive a free ticket to any Rawhide game in August, courtesy of Valley Children's Healthcare, by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office on gameday.

Tickets for the week can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office, sponsored by Kaweah Health, from 10 AM - 4 PM on weekdays and on gamedays starting at 10 AM on weekdays and Noon on weekends.

The week kicks off on a TWO's-Day Tuesday with Modelo & Pacifico draft or tall cans for $7.25 and just $2 tickets to the 4Creeks Pasture.

A Winning Wednesday follows with $7.25 select whiskey and wine products along with ballpark bingo.

Thursday the Rawhide will welcome actor Chris McDonald to the ballpark presented by Mulligan's Sports Bar & Golf Club. McDonald most famously played the antagonist Shooter McGavin in the movie "Happy Gilmore" in addition to the recent release of "Happy Gilmore 2."

McDonald will be available for autographs and participate in a variety of ballpark activities. Fans that have purchased the now sold-out VIP packages will be granted early entrance at 4:30 PM.

In addition, any fans wearing gold clothing or golf apparel can receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office, presented by Kaweah Health, as the week's Party Works Dress Up Theme. Plus an Oaks Thursday means any fan wearing Visalia Oaks gear can receive a free ticket as the Rawhide take the field for the final time this season as the Oaks.

Every Thursday at Valley Strong Ballpark features $5.59 drinks until first pitch and sponsored drinks for $5.59 during the game, courtesy of Michelob Ultra, Estrella Jalisco, Coors Light and Pacifico.

The weekend kicks off with Toy Story Night on Friday. The Rawhide will wear Toy Story jerseys available for purchase via an in-game silent auction. Buzz Lightyear will also be in attendance to interact with fans.

In addition, the final Friday jersey giveaway of the year is a Rawhide Serpiente Jersey. The first 350 fans to the ballpark will receive the jersey thanks to Valley Pacific Petroleum and Chevron.

Fans can also take advantage of a 4 for $44 Friday, sponsored by Valley Pacific Petroleum and Chevron. Fans will receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four fountain sodas for $44 by showing a Chevron credit card or a 4 for $44 Voucher, which can be picked up at participating Chevron locations.

Fan Appreciation night is Saturday night with hundreds of exciting prizes to be won via raffle. The night concludes with postgame fireworks presented by Valley Strong Credit Union.

A Stars and Stripes Saturday also means fans can enjoy two cans of Budweiser, Bud Light or Michelob Ultra for the patriotic price of $17.76 on Saturday. All military members with identification can receive a game ticket and a $5 concession voucher for just $10 every Saturday at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The 2025 home season concludes with a Sunday Funday presented by Valley Children's Healthcare and Spirit Radio at 2 PM. The first 100 members of Tipper's Kids Club will receive a Rawhide Serpiente Jersey courtesy of the Allen Law Firm and Valley Children's Healthcare.

Plus Sunday is a Rawhide Readers' Day. Any child who turns in a Rawhide Readers' bookmark to the Rawhide Ticket Office, sponsored by Kaweah Health, will receive a hot dog and soda voucher. A bounce house and water slide will be open for all kids to enjoy in the Valley Children's Kids' Corral.

After the game all kids will have the opportunity to run bases. Children can also take advantage of discounted $8.50 Kids' Meals.

Tuesday through Saturday games are scheduled for a 6:30 PM first pitch. Gates open for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and for all fans at 5:30 PM. A Sunday 2 PM first pitch has gates open for season ticket holders at 12:45 PM and for all fans at 1 PM.







