Walk off in 10th Gives Stockton Fifth-Straight Win

Published on August 25, 2025 under California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports (50-70, 18-36) won their fifth in a row on an extra-inning walk-off over Lake Elsinore (52-68, 23-31) by a score of 7-6 to finish off the series by taking five out of six against the Storm.

Lake Elsinore scored first with a second inning solo home run from Kavares Tears (10). They added another in the third with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 for the visiting Storm. Stockton answered with a three-run home run from Gavin Turley (3). This would give the Ports a 3-2 lead before Kavares Tears hit his second home run (11) of the night in the fourth to tie the score at 3-3.

Both offenses were shut out until extra-innings as the pitching settled in. Tucker Novotny threw 5.1 innings allowing three runs on three hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Richard Fernandez gave the Ports 1.2 innings of scoreless baseball with two strikeouts. Samuel Dutton pitched a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts.

The Storm scored three runs in the top of the tenth on a three-run double from Alex McCoy and took a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the tenth.

The Ports began their comeback effort with a Max Durrington single, then a Dylan Fien double play scored the automatic runner and made it 6-4. Starting a new rally with two outs, Bobby Boser drew a walk, and Bobby Blandford tied the game with one swing, a two-run home run (3) over the batter's eye 421 feet into center field.

The offense did not stop there, a Turley walk, a Bryan Arendt single, and a Michael Brooks walk loaded the bases with two outs. Bernard Jose's first pitch to Jesus Superlano went high and Turley scored the winning run on the wild pitch, a 7-6 walk-off victory. Manzano (4-5) got the win with two innings allowing two earned runs on one hit, four walks, and two strikeouts.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Gavin Turley's three-run home run was a no-doubter, traveling 428 feet out to left center field. Bobby Blandford's game-tying two-run home run to tie the game went 421 feet to center field. The Ports' fifth win in a row ties their longest winning streak of the season, and they've exceeded last year's win total by three with 12 games remaining. Stockton is now 6-9 in games won in the last at bat and 33-27 at home.

UP NEXT: The Ports travel to Modesto for next week's series for what will be the last series between the two franchises. Tuesday's game is scheduled for a 6:40 PM first pitch at John Thurman Field.

