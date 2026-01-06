Tequila Fest Set to Return to Chukchansi Park May 2

Fresno (CA) - Tequila Fest is returning to Chukchansi Park on Saturday, May 2, bringing another unforgettable night of music, local food, vendors, throwbacks, and, of course, tequila. This morning, the Fresno Grizzlies announced the return of the fan-favorite event with the tickets on sale now, including a limited time early bird price of $39.

The yearly event features the Tequila Tastery, Vendor Village, food trucks from Fresno Street Eats, and more, offering something for everyone from the casual fan to the tequila connoisseur. Unique activations around the ballpark will keep the good vibes going all night long.

Now in its fourth year, Tequila Fest promises another star ¬âstudded lineup of musical performances rivaling past editions. While the full roster of artists will be revealed leading up to the event, fans can expect performances that live up to the festival's reputation for world ¬âclass entertainment.

"We're excited to once again host this legendary event at Chukchansi Park," said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies. "Every year we try to enhance the experience on all aspects of music, entertainment, enjoyment, and excitement. This year, we will continue to make Tequila Fest 2026 a premiere outdoor event in the valley."

Tickets for Tequila Fest are on sale now at TequilaFestFresno.com or at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office. To celebrate the announcement, the Grizzlies are offering extremely discounted early bird prices: $39 for General Admission and $99 for VIP, which includes special access, 10 Tequila Tastery tickets, and a commemorative lanyard. This early bird period is available for a limited time and will expire next week when the festival's headlining act is announced. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early before prices increase.







