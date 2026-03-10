25 Fresno Grizzlies Games You Can't Miss in 2026

Published on March 10, 2026 under California League (CalL)

FRESNO, CA - As the Fresno Grizzlies celebrate 25 years of baseball in Downtown Fresno, the 2026 season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in franchise history. From nostalgic tributes and cultural celebrations to fireworks spectaculars and fan-favorite theme nights, Chukchansi Park will be the place to be all summer long.

Here are the 25 games you can't miss this season - counting down to the biggest night of them all.

25. Fan Appreciation Day presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino- September 6

We begin our list with the ending. A can't miss end of the summer. Make your plans now as the regular season closes with a celebration of the best fans in baseball. Expect special surprises, giveaways, and a heartfelt thank-you as the Grizzlies wrap up their 25th Downtown season.

24. Princess Night & Touch-A-Truck with Postgame Fireworks presented by Community Health System- August 21

A magical and interactive family night featuring princess appearances and a hands-on Touch-A-Truck experience for kids of all ages. A fan favorite over the years featuring character encounters and some of the coolest trucks across the valley. A great night for families looking to spark the imaginations of their young ones.

23. Emo Night - May 28

Press rewind to the era of side parts and skinny jeans with themed music, ballpark graphics, and nostalgic vibes all night long. This nostalgic night returns after its debut last season.

22. Growers Night presented by Stamoules Produce & Ryan Meetup Night - May 30

Celebrate the proud agricultural roots of the Central Valley on Growers Night, honoring the farmers and farmworkers who help feed the nation. The Growers identity pays tribute to the hardworking men and women across the Valley whose dedication, resilience, and stewardship of the land define our region. The evening also hosts National Ryan Meetup Night, a nationwide celebration bringing together fans named Ryan for a one-of-a-kind community experience. If your name is Ryan, Rian, or Ryen, this is your night. (Not made for Brians or Bryans.)

21. Hip Hop in the Park Night - June 4

A celebration of hip-hop culture, music, and community energy takes over the ballpark for one electric evening. The night also celebrates Diversity & Inclusion.

20. Parker's Birthday - May 31

Celebrate 20 years of everyone's favorite mascot with a birthday bash filled with family fun, games, and surprises for fans of all ages.

19. Toy Story Night with postgame Fireworks presented by Community Health System- May 29

To Infinity! And the Ballpark! A family favorite featuring themed entertainment, bounce house fun, and a bounce house bonanza!

18. Fresno Tigers Tribute Night with Friday Night Fireworks presented by Community Healthy Systems - June 19

Honor Fresno's rich baseball history with a special tribute to the legendary Fresno Tigers while recognizing their impact on baseball in the Central Valley in observance of Juneteenth.

17. Pro Wrestling Night with Friday Night Fireworks presented by EECU- August 7

The bell is about to ring. Expect dramatic entrances, high-energy entertainment, and wrestling-inspired fun throughout the night.

16. Fresno Famous Night - September 5

A season long vote concludes with the crowning of Fresno's "Most Famous". Celebrate the people, places, and pride that make Fresno special in this community-centered showcase.

15. DC Night presented by Ardent General with Friday Night Fireworks presented by Toyota- September 4

Pow! Bam! Baseball! Heroes will rise in Downtown Fresno. Superheroes descend from the pages to Chukchansi Park for an action-packed night of fun and fandom.

14. In My Grizzlies Era Night - August 8

Shake it off at the Ballpark! Sing, swings, and sparkles highlight the viral fan-favorite returns with themed music, outfits, and throwback energy celebrating different eras and the music of the worldwide phenomenon.

13. Ag Night presented by Stamoules Produce & Military Appreciation Night presented by the Iron Office-April 10

From the Farm and the Home of the Brave to the Diamond. This special evening honors two special groups that form the backbone of the Central Valley - agriculture and our armed forces.

12. Lowriders Weekend - July 24-26

All my friends, will be at the ballpark. Three days celebrating lowrider culture, custom cars, music, and community pride in one of the most visually dynamic weekends of the year.

11. Star Wars Night with Friday Night Fireworks presented by Fresno Teachers Association & Central Valley Education- May 15

A galactic fan-favorite returns with themed entertainment, character appearances, and out-of-this-world fun at Chukchansi Park.

10. Tacos Night Presented by UMB Bank, - June 5

The OG alternate identity. Enjoy a central valley favorite and along with postgame fireworks for a flavorful summer night at the park.

9. Christian Fellowship Night presented by Van-G Logistics and Fresno Pacific University with a Postgame Drone Show- May 16

Faith, Family and Baseball. This special evening also recognizes ALS Awareness Night presented by ALS Network and features a Growlifornia Bear Flag Replica Jersey Giveaway presented by Pepsi.

8. K-Pop Night - April 24

Experience the global sensation of K-Pop with themed music, vibrant energy, and postgame fireworks lighting up the Downtown sky.

7. 6/7 Night - June 7

Part of Play Ball Weekend, this playful and hijinks-filled evening promises interactive fun and surprises throughout the ballpark.

6. Dino Nugget Night with Dino Nugget Plush Giveaway- August 22

Not Extinct! Bigger and Better! One of the most beloved and buzzworthy theme nights returns - expect dinosaur fun and plenty of nugget-inspired antics.

5. SpongeBob Night with Postgame Fireworks presented by Toyota with 2015 National Champions Replica Jersey Giveaway presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino- April 11

Enjoy postgame fireworks and a replica jersey giveaway honoring the 2015 National Champion Grizzlies in this underwater-inspired celebration.

4. 250 Years of America Celebration - July 2

The Semi quincentennial marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence - a once-in-a-generation milestone honoring the founding ideals of freedom, opportunity, and unity. For the Central Valley, it's also a chance to reflect on the generations of families, farmers, small business owners, veterans, and community leaders who have shaped our region and carried those ideals forward. Kick off Fourth of July weekend with a patriotic celebration and fireworks display honoring America's 250th anniversary.

3. Kid Makes the Rules Night and Community Outreach Night presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino- June 6

As part of Play Ball Weekend, kids help shape the night's rules and entertainment, alongside Community Outreach Night recognizing local organizations.

2. Opening Night (Fireworks presented by Dutch Bros. Coffee) with Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Tide and Smart & Final- April 7

The 25th Downtown season begins with postgame fireworks presented by Dutch Bros and a Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Tide and Smart & Final. Be there for the first pitch of a milestone year.

1. Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and ABC30 - July 4

The biggest fireworks show in the Central Valley takes center stage as the Fresno Grizzlies celebrate America's 250th birthday. With a full weekend of patriotic festivities and a can't-miss postgame spectacle, this is the crown jewel event of the 2026 season.

The Fresno Grizzlies' 25th year in Downtown Fresno promises to be filled with unforgettable memories, milestone celebrations, and something for every fan.

Single-game tickets and promotional details are available now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Be part of history. Be part of 25 years.







